Scarlett, looking beautiful here at the LA premiere of her latest film, Vicky Cristina Barcelona, just last month played down thoughts of walking down the aisle in the near future
Photo: © Getty Images
The 31-year-old actor has just finished lensing a new rom-com flick with actress Sandra Bullock titled - aptly enough - The Proposal
Photo: © Getty Images
28 SEPTEMBER 2008
Hollywood siren Scarlett Johansson has tied the knot with her actor love Ryan Reynolds in a quiet service in the groom's native Canada.
Among those watching the couple happily exchanging vows were the Vicky Cristina Barcelona's mum, Melanie Sloan, and her brother, Adrian. Saturday's secret ceremony took place in a wilderness resort outside handsome Ryan's home city of Vancouver.
Determined to keep her big day private, the blonde beauty last month played down thoughts that she would be walking down the aisle in the near future.
"No big plan yet," she said. "I mean, I'm 23. There's no reason to rush into it."
The couple started dating in spring 2007 and announced their engagement in May this year. Soon after, the young actress was proudly sporting a beautiful rock, said to have cost £16,500.