Ashton shows his commitment to coach job at Wolverines match



Cheering loudly from the sidelines and offering pointers and encouragement to a high school football team, Ashton Kutcher could easily have being portraying a coach in one of the teen comedies he's known and loved for. The enthusiasm wasn't for the sake of cameras, however, it was 100 per cent real.



Since the start of the month Demi Moore's husband has been a pay-rolled assistant coach to the Harvard-Westlake Wolverines freshman football team. Although he missed the first practice due to a previous commitment the What Happens In Vegas actor has won over players with his dedication and quickly established himself as the most animated and vocal coach at games.



Ashton played high school football in Iowa and decided to offer his help to the team's main coach – who is a close friend - as he was keen to try his hand at training a team.



When asked why he wanted to help out the 30-year-old screen hunk also emphasised the importance of doing things for others. "Anything in life that you want, getting it for somebody else who needs it more than you do is the fastest way to get it for yourself," he said.