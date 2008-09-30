New base for Brad and Angelina as they find home in Berlin



After spending five months in their chateau in France following the July arrival of the two youngest members of the family - twins Knox and Vivienne - Hollywood golden couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie and their brood have relocated to Berlin, where dad Brad is due to start filming.



The new home the couple will share with their six children – Maddox, seven, Zahara, three, two-year-old Shiloh, Pax, five, and the twins - is a luxurious villa in southern Berlin, on the shores of picturesque Lake Wannsee.



The Palais Parkschloss has extensive grounds for the little ones to run around on, a boat dock and its own helicopter landing pad. It is not yet clear whether the pair, who arrived in the capital city by private plane on Tuesday, have bought the villa or are renting it.



Once the family have settled in, Brad will begin filming his latest role as the leader of a band of soldiers in Quentin Tarantino flick Inglorious Bastards. Angelina, who was last seen on the silver screen with James McAvoy in Wanted, is expected to make a return to the red carpet soon, too, when Changeling, her film with director Clint Eastwood, is screened at the New York Film Festival on Saturday.