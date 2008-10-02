Canine encounter for Sir Sean and Jodie Foster at movie night



Sean Connery obviously isn't too bothered by the dictum about never working with animals or kids. The Scottish actor was good natured about teaming up with a miniature bull terrier at an American Film Institute event this week.



Bullseye, the mascot of a US supermarket which often sponsors cinema gatherings, is accustomed to moving in celebrity circles. So the four-legged VIP guest was on her best professional behaviour as a succession of stars like Jodie Foster and Dustin Hoffman also paused for a canine photo op.



The lighthearted mood rubbed off on others, too, with Cameron Diaz making a spirited appearance to introduce a special showing of There's Something About Mary. Cameron's 1998 comedy was one of 12 classic films being screened on the night, which brought movie stars and their fans together.