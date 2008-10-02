The Bond actor gets acquainted with Bullseye at the AFI gala, which brought fans and movie-makers together
The event sponsor's mascot received a warm kiss from Jodie
Sean Connery obviously isn't too bothered by the dictum about never working with animals or kids. The Scottish actor was good natured about teaming up with a miniature bull terrier at an American Film Institute event this week.
Bullseye, the mascot of a US supermarket which often sponsors cinema gatherings, is accustomed to moving in celebrity circles. So the four-legged VIP guest was on her best professional behaviour as a succession of stars like Jodie Foster and Dustin Hoffman also paused for a canine photo op.
The lighthearted mood rubbed off on others, too, with Cameron Diaz making a spirited appearance to introduce a special showing of There's Something About Mary. Cameron's 1998 comedy was one of 12 classic films being screened on the night, which brought movie stars and their fans together.