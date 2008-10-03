Justin escorts beautiful bridesmaid Jessica to a friend’s wedding



There's nothing like a romantic open-air wedding celebration to get you thinking about your own big day. So Jessica Biel probably couldn't help daydreaming about exchanging vows with boyfriend Justin Timberlake as she carried out bridesmaid's duties for a friend.



The screen beauty was on hand to witness the romantic Italian nuptials of her former 7th Heaven co-star Beverly Mitchell and accountant Michael Cameron.



Like the other bridesmaids Jessica wore an elegant strapless gown and carried a simple bouquet of roses for the service in the city of Ravello on the Amalfi coast.



Yet for Sexyback singer Justin, his 26-year-old sweetheart may as well have been the only girl there. He was attentive and tender throughout, taking her by the hand for the walk to the festivities and, at one point, gazing into her eyes.



The wedding party rounds off a fantastic few weeks for the young lovers, who previously enjoyed a vacation in Rome.