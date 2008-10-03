The British screen star had some classic State-side support at the London presentation of his new literary work, Stephen Fry In America
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge
The 6ft 4in actor, who journeyed across the US for his new book and an accompanying TV series - towers above his glamorous assistants
Photo: © Getty Images
3 OCTOBER 2008
It's a hard job but someone's got to do it. Stephen Fry was given the task of posing amidst a gaggle of giggling cheerleaders at the launch of his new literary project in London this week.
"This is the best introduction I've ever had," said the British comedian, actor and writer, after the glamorous troupe welcomed him with a huge cheer.
Fittingly enough, Stephen's new work is entitled Stephen Fry In America. It chronicles an epic trip he took across the country – travelling from state to state on a quest to discover how such a huge diversity of people, cultures, languages, beliefs and landscapes combine to create such a remarkable nation.
British TV fans can follow the 51-year-old star's adventures in the BBC1 series of the same name which begins on October 12.