Ed's honour comes as his latest flick, Appaloosa - in which he acts as well as being director and co-writer - hits the silver screen
Photo: © Getty Images
Kirk and his wife Anne Douglas join the actor at the ceremony, which forms part of the Santa Barbara film festival
Photo: © Getty Images
4 OCTOBER 2008
Showing just how much the acting world still means to him, 91-year-old Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas donned black tie on Friday to honour actor and director Ed Harris.
Often praised for his passionate and thoughtful performances, Ed was this year's winner of the third Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film, which he received from the hands of the great actor himself at a glitzy bash in Santa Barbara.
"I've seen him many times and he's a magnificent actor," said the Spartacus star.
Ed, meanwhile, had nothing but praise for the head of the Douglas dynasty. "I've admired Kirk for years," he revealed. "Since I could stand up, he's been one of my heroes."