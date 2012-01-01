Brad and Angelina cut dashing figures at Manhattan premiere



Kissing and cuddling, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were the epitome of a couple in love as they posed on the red carpet on Saturday.



In New York for the premiere of 33-year-old Angelina's latest flick, Changeling, the gorgeous duo looked fresh and bright, even though the actress admitted they were "a little bit" sleep deprived since becoming parents again.



"We have some help a couple of nights a week, so on those nights we catch up on our sleep," she says.



This is the first time the parents-of-six, who met in 2005, have been in the Big Apple since welcoming twins Knox and Vivienne into the world in July. And despite it being less than three months since she gave birth, brunette beauty Angelina was showing off a trim figure in a strapless Atelier Versace LBD.



"I run around with all the other kids and I'm breastfeeding, which I think is a part of your body's recovery" she reveals. "I feel great."



The new flick, directed by Hollywood veteran Clint Eastwood, sees Angelina play a mother searching for the truth about her kidnapped son.