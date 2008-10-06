The actress displayed the latest additions to her tattoo collection when she arrived with Brad for a New York screening of Changeling
Angelina has had the new co-ordinates - the longtitude and latitude of Nice - added to those recording the birthplaces on her her arm of her other four children
As Hollywood beauty Angelina Jolie arrived in the Big Apple for a screening of her latest flick Changeling at the weekend, not only did she reveal an enviable post-pregnancy figure but also the latest additions to her collection of tattoos.
The mother of six – who was accompanied on the red carpet by partner Brad Pitt – has had the longitudinal and latitudinal co-ordinates of Nice - the birth place of twins Vivienne and Knox - etched on her upper left arm in blue ink.
The new co-ordinates join those marking the birthplaces of her other children, Cambodia-born Maddox, Zahara who's from Ethiopia, Namibia-born Shiloh and Vietnamese son Pax.
During her first public appearance with Brad since they welcomed the twins in July, the actress revealed it's unlikely she will be adding to her tattoo collection soon. When asked whether the couple were planning to adopt more children, Angelina revealed: "I think we're going to wait a little while."