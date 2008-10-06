Tinseltown pals Leonardo and Russell present their crime thriller



Hollywood heart-throbs and long-time pals Leonardo DiCaprio and Russell Crowe were reunited on the red carpet at the weekend to present their new joint project Body Of Lies in New York.



The pair have been friends since Sharon Stone, near the start of their careers, hand-picked them both to star in her 1995 Western The Quick And The Dead. In the intervening years, both have achieved superstardom - Russell with Gladiator and Leo with Titanic. Leo insists fame hasn't affected his Tinseltown pal's down to earth nature, though.



"He's the same guy I met on The Quick And The Dead.," says Leonardo, who was accompanied to the Sunday night premiere by his Germany-born mum Irmalin. "I remember when I first started out as an actor, I had all these clichéd images of what movie stars are. I thought they were egomaniacal… tyrants. But I found out that in general they're nice people. Russell couldn't be a more normal guy."



Russell on the other hand joked about how different his co-star is these days. "Leo has changed over the years. Now he can drink legally and he's no longer a virgin," he quipped cheekily.



In their new offering, from Gladiator director Ridley Scott, the pair play CIA agents who find their moral values at odds as they work together to track down a high-ranking terrorist.