The actor rushed to the aid of a photographer who tumbled while trying to snap him and Katie in New York
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge
Safely back on his feet, the snapper shares a few words with Tom
Photo: © Getty Images
6 OCTOBER 2008
When an elderly photographer took a tumble while trying to get a shot of Tom Cruise and his wife Katie Holmes in New York, the Hollywood star was the first to jump in and help.
The snapper had lost his balance while walking backwards and taking pictures at the same time. Seeing what had happened, concerned Tom rushed over and bent down to help the man to his feet. And noticing the lensman's keys had fallen to the pavement, he retrieved them and handed them back.
The mini sidewalk drama over with, the screen action man continued on to dinner with his wife. With Katie now appearing on Broadway in Arthur Miller play All My Sons, the couple are a familiar sight in the Big Apple.