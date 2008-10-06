Smart-suited and with his arm in a sling, Daniel looked every inch the tough but dapper secret agent as he arrives with Satsuki at the special celebration of the suave superspy and his creator
Roger Moore, who with seven official films to his name is currently the longest serving Bond, was also among the audience at the special tribute evening
Since James Bond was created in 1953 six actors have portrayed him on the silver screen. And two of them, current 007 Daniel Craig and former Bond Roger Moore, were on hand to help pay tribute to Ian Fleming, the man behind the world's greatest secret agent.
Accompanied by his beautiful girlfriend Satsuki Mitchell, hunky Daniel – whose second Bond film, Quantum Of Solace, goes on general release in the UK this month – was among stars attending the event in the London Palladium.
Dapper Roger - who can lay claim to the title of 'longest-serving Bond' after spending 12 years in the role - also took part in the proceedings, which marked the centenary of the author's birth.
The evening's activities - which were billed under the title 'Story Of James Bond - A Tribute To Ian Fleming' and hosted by Joanna Lumley and Stephen Fry - included a sneak peek at the latest movie, plus a 60-piece orchestra performing Bond theme tunes.