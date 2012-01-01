Though she hasn't named Henry's father, Minnie was happy to give fans a glimpse of her little boy. The Hollywood star posted his photo on the MySpace webpage, on which she declares: "I plan to carry on making music, movies, babies, dinner and stories until I drop" Click on photo to enlarge

Minnie's newborn son Henry makes his photo debut on MySpace



Sharing the excitement of her baby's birth directly with fans, proud new mum Minnie Driver shows off her latest production on MySpace. The actress and singer used the social networking site to post images of one-month-old Henry Story Driver snoozing peacefully at her California home.



In the snap, a makeup-free Minnie gazes adoringly at the little boy, who was born on September 8 in Los Angeles. The simple gesture – which is typical of The Riches' star's down-to-earth approach to life - was much appreciated by well-wishers.



They inundated her webpage with messages of congratulations. "What a little cracker!", was one of the verdicts, while another fan wrote: "A beautiful mother with her beautiful baby boy".



It's not strictly speaking Henry's first appearance on the site. A few months ago his expectant mum posted a picture of herself heavily pregnant, belly bared and painted with the United States flag.