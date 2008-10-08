Colin Hanks and Jack Robbins are dead ringers for dad



There was something distinctly familiar about two of the young men at a New York premiere this week. On the red carpet at the presentation of City Of Ember were Tom Hanks' son Colin and Jack Henry Robbins, son of Tim Robbins and Susan Sarandon - both of whom bear uncanny resemblances to their famous fathers.



Not only has 30-year-old Colin got his father's dark hair and candid gaze, he's also inherited the family talent for acting. Tom's eldest son with his first wife, late actress Samantha Lewes, Colin made his film debut while still at university in Orange County. He appeared in his father's 1996 comedy That Thing You Do!, and has since had a number of notable roles.



He landed a large supporting part in 2005 blockbuster King Kong, while his TV work includes Roswell, Band Of Brothers and his current role as Father John Gill in Mad Men.



At 17, Tim and Susan's son Jack is perhaps a little young to have settled on a future career. The youngster has tried his hand at acting, though, making his debut alongside older sister Eva Amurri in Dead Man Walking, the film which brought mum Susan a best actress Oscar, and dad Tim a directing nod.



While he's yet to repeat that experience he's clearly a big fan of his folks' work, accompanying Susan to the premiere of his dad's new celluloid offering City Of Ember this week. Tim stars alongside Bill Murray and Oscar-winner Martin Landau in a fantasy tale of an underground city plunged into danger when their generators begin to fail.