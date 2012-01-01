Angelina in her element as super mum on family visit to New Orleans



New Orleans' most famous family have visited the city again after a lengthy absence in Europe. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are in town checking progress on the philanthropic actor's housing project.



Scotching rumours of strains in their relationship, the parents of six have looked more together than ever this week. They were seen embracing affectionately on an outing to the Lower Ninth Ward where Brad is committed to re-housing 150 families who lost their homes in Hurricane Katrina.



The visit has given an insight into how Angelina is handling her multi-tasking lifestyle after giving birth to twins this summer. She was clearly a hands-on mum as she took three of her children on a snack run.



Leaving new arrivals Knox and Vivienne at home with Maddox, seven, the Hollywood beauty headed for a store near the Jolie-Pitt's £1.75-million mansion in the city's historic French Quarter.

Toting her and Brad's two-year-old daughter Shiloh on one hip and holding siblings Pax, four, and three-year-old Zahara by the hand, Angelina looked in her element.