9 OCTOBER 2008
She's only two, but Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' little girl Suri is clearly already an animal lover. Stepping out with her mum in New York – where Katie is preparing for her debut next week in a Broadway show – the toddler was accompanied by a fluffy duck toy.
It wasn't her only animal-yard companion this week. Following a family lunch on Monday with her older siblings Isabella and Conor, Tom's adopted children with ex-wife Nicole Kidman, her brother was snapped taking responsibility for that day's animal pal – a fluffy sheep.
The animals are just part of Suri's extensive menagerie of favoured cuddly toys, which also includes a rabbit, bear, and lion.