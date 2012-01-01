For her outing with mum, the two-year-old had opted for a fluffy duck companion. The soft toy is just one of a collection of animals the photogenic couple's daughter can choose from Photo: © Rex Click on photo for gallery

Suri Cruise shares NY outing with the latest member of menagerie



She's only two, but Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' little girl Suri is clearly already an animal lover. Stepping out with her mum in New York – where Katie is preparing for her debut next week in a Broadway show – the toddler was accompanied by a fluffy duck toy.



It wasn't her only animal-yard companion this week. Following a family lunch on Monday with her older siblings Isabella and Conor, Tom's adopted children with ex-wife Nicole Kidman, her brother was snapped taking responsibility for that day's animal pal – a fluffy sheep.



The animals are just part of Suri's extensive menagerie of favoured cuddly toys, which also includes a rabbit, bear, and lion.



