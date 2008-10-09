Dr Who star David 'labours' away from Tardis in Shakespeare classic



When he played Hamlet at the RSC David Tennant's fans were banned from bringing memorabilia for the Dr Who actor to sign in order to avoid nightly crushes at the stage door.



And now the Scots actor is back with another Shakespearean turn – this time in Love's Labour's Lost - enthusiasm among the sci-fi favourite's followers is just as great.



In the play David plays Berowne, one of three lords determined to keep a three-year vow of celibacy and devote themselves to study. The arrival of a pretty French princess and her ladies soon poses a threat to their austere lifestyle however.



Tickets for the show, which runs at Stratford-Upon-Avon until November 15, are like gold-dust. The only way to see the production, which critics are lauding for its "fizz and finesse", is by turning up in the hope of securing a returned ticket on the day.



There's an especially challenging aspect to David's comic performance as he'll also be playing the tragic prince of Denmark on his occasional days off from the lighter play.