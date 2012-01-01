Scarlett's husband predicts he'll 'sob' his way through NY marathon



Ryan Reynolds is gearing up for what he sees as his biggest challenge to date - running next month's New York marathon. The star, who openly admits he's not the most sporty of people, is taking part to raise funds for the fight against Parkinson's disease.



"I'm not a runner," the star admits in an online blog. "I am a running joke. Waking up at 4.30am and jogging anywhere from 11 to 23 miles has been nothing short of horrifying."



Ryan, who wed Vicky Christina Barcelona actress Scarlett Johansson in Canada last month, decided to sign up for the race after meeting Parkinson sufferer Michael J Fox. The main reason for his commitment, however, is his father Jim Reynolds, who was diagnosed with the condition 15 years ago.



"It's my hope the story of my father combined with my own goal of becoming the first person in history to sob uncontrollably for 26.2 miles straight, may inspire you to give something too," says the Vancouver-born actor.



