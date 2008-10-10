Albert Sq castmates help 'Enders' actress Wendy celebrate wedding



EastEnders past and present were on hand as Wendy Richard tied the knot with her long term partner John Burns on Friday. On the guest list for the intimate event were Natalie Cassidy - aka - Sonia Fowler, Perry Fenwick, who portrays Billy Mitchell, and Laila Morse, better known as mouthy matriarch Mo Slater.



Wendy, who played Pauline Fowler in the BBC soap for 21 years, saluted well-wishers as she arrived at the London hotel where the ceremony was due to take place. The platinum-haired actress, who kept her wedding outfit under wraps by covering up with a grey cardi and scarf, was beaming as she entered the venue.



Wendy revealed last weekend she had decided to wed her partner of 16 years earlier than originally planned after learning the cancer she has battled in the past had returned.



"We were going to get married anyway, but when we got the diagnosis we decided to push ahead and get married now," she said. "All I want is a pain-free day and to be able to have a laugh."