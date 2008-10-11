Family affair for Tim Robbins as he is honoured on Walk Of Fame



When Oscar-winner Tim Robbins was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame this week, it was only fitting that his tribute was placed next to that of his long-term partner, actress Susan Sarandon.



Shawshank Redemption star Tim became the 2,371st famous name to be immortalised on the sidewalk in a ceremony that was also proudly attended by the couple's three children - Susan's daughter Eva Amurri, and their sons Jack and Miles.



While Susan and Tim, who met each other 20 years ago on the set of Bull Durham, joked around together as the actor's star was presented to him, funnyman Jack Black was also on hand to provide some laughs.



Jack, who has known the 6ft 5in Mystic River actor for 25 years, quipped: "I literally looked up to him. I actually became his stalker because I wanted to be part of his world."



Meanwhile, proud Susan, who presented Tim with a big kiss at the ceremony had some heartfelt words to deliver. "As a director, a writer and an actor, Tim has received so many awards and attempted so many things and done them so beautifully," she said.