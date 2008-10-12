Oscar-winner Forest, who won huge critical acclaim for his portrayal of Ugandan dictator Idi Amin in The Last King Of Scotland, is set to play jazz icon Louis Armstrong in an upcoming biopic
What A Wonderful World will focus on the life and career of influential musician Louis. Among those helping to create the flick are the trumpeter's road manager Oscar Cohen
He has already portrayed jazz saxophonist Charlie Parker to critical acclaim in Clint Eastwood's Oscar-winning flick Bird. And now talented actor Forest Whitaker is taking on another hugely influential cultural icon by starring as musician Louis Armstrong in a new biopic.
What A Wonderful World, which will also be directed by the Last King Of Scotland star, will begin with the trumpeter's early years in New Orleans and chart his career as a musician and singer.
"Armstrong left a monumental mark on our lives and our culture," the Texas-born star told Variety. "He lived an amazing life and, through his art, shifted the way music was played and would be heard after him, not just here in the US but all over the world."
The film, which is the first big-screen project to be authorised by the influential musician's estate, will begin shooting next summer.