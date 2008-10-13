Time travellers Phil and David go head to head in TV drama title



It's a battle that sci fi TV fans would no doubt love to see on the small screen - Ashes To Ashes's Chief Detective Inspector Gene Hunt against Timelord Dr Who. Although the two characters are never likely to cross paths, the actors who portray them, Philip Glenister and David Tennant, will go head to head at this year's National TV Awards.



Philip, who plays a straight-talking detective in the Eighties-set police drama and 37-year-old David are both up for the Outstanding Drama Performance trophy at the ceremony.



With both actors and actresses eligible for the new gong, David's Dr Who co-star Catherine Tate has also received a nod in the same category. Other nominees include The Bill's Alex Walkinshaw.



Elsewhere Strictly Come Dancing is up against The X Factor for best reality TV show, while rivalling Ant and Dec in the most popular entertainment presenter section are Alan Carr, Justin Lee Collins and Paul O'Grady.



The awards, which are hosted by Trevor McDonald, will be shown live on ITV on October 29.