'President' Josh Brolin in the Big Apple for premiere of bio-pic



Standing in front of a huge photograph of himself in his latest role as US president George W Bush, No Country For Old Men star Josh Brolin arrived on the red carpet for the US premiere of his latest film, W, on Tuesday.



He and his real-life spouse Diane Lane joined Josh's co-stars, Definitely, Maybe actress Elizabeth Banks, who stars as his wife Laura Bush, and British star Thandie Newton – Condoleezza Rice – at the special screening.



Based on the life and presidency of the US leader, W, which is drected by Oliver Stone, also features Welsh actor Ioan Gruffudd as former British premier Tony Blair.



Speaking of the challenge presented by portraying the current president, Josh says it was especially hard to reproduce the US leader's Texas accent and his distinctive walk. "I didn’t love the story... but following a guy from 21 to 58 was an incredible challenge for an actor."