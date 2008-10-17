The former Dawson's Creek star gets a congratulatory hug from a co-star at the curtain call of the opening night show of All My Sons
3rd Rock From the Sun actor John Lithgow - who also appears in the Arthur Miller revival - arrives at the after-party with his wife of 27 years, Mary Yeager
The curtain officially rose on Katie Holmes' Broadway career this week as the Mad Money actress stepped onto the stage for the first public performance of post-WWII drama All My Sons.
Tom Cruise's wife, who was presented with a bouquet of blooms at the final curtain call, received a standing ovation for her portrayal of the daughter of a corrupt businessman in the Arthur Miller play. And the audience's positive reception was echoed in early reviews, which hailed her performance "stimulating" and "very provocative".
After taking a final bow Katie donned a white jumpsuit with lace detailing on the sleeves to attend an after-show party. While there was no sign of her famous husband - who attended her first preview performance - she was joined in celebrating the production's opening night success by her famous co-stars, Dianne West and 3rd Rock From The Sun star John Lithgow.