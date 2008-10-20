Screams and cheers as Anthony picks up gong at horror film awards



His chilling Oscar-winning performance as Hannibal Lector in Silence Of The Lambs helped make iconic Welsh actor Sir Anthony Hopkins an international household name. And this week the 70-year-old was honoured with the Legend Award at an annual ceremony specially dedicated to horror, fantasy and sci-fi flicks.



Anthony received his trophy at the Los Angeles Scream Awards on Saturday night from fellow Brit Kate Beckinsale on a night that The Dark Knight, starring Heath Ledger and Christian Bale, received an impressive 12 trophies.



Also being feted were Sweeney Todd director Tim Burton and Star Wars creator George Lucas - who made particularly memorable entrances on the star-studded night.



Flanked by storm troopers, George, 54, received a standing ovation from stars including Gary Oldman and Winona Ryder as he collected his Icon Award. On presenting duty was Samuel L Jackson, who has starred in three of the epic sci-fi films. Theatrical Tim meanwhile delighted the audience by touching down on stage in a hot air balloon.



Other winners on the Scream Awards night - first held in 2006 - included The Strangers beauty Liv Tyler and Robert Downey Jr. The Iron Man actor was joined by Guy Ritchie on the London set of Sherlock Holmes as he accepted his best actor award via satellite.