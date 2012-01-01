Gillian and partner Mark celebrate the birth of little Felix



The X Files star Gillian Anderson and her businessman boyfriend Mark Griffiths are celebrating after welcoming a baby boy. The new arrival, whom the couple have named Felix, was born on October 15 in London weighing 6 lbs, 15 oz, the actress' representative has confirmed.



Both mother and baby are understood to be doing well, and Gillian and Mark are said to be "thrilled" with their new bundle of joy.



The couple's first child Oscar is nearly two. Gillian – currently seen on screens in How To Lose Friends And Alienate People - also has a 14-year-old daughter, Piper, from her first marriage to art director Cylde Klotz.