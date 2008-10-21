Gwyneth supports Madonna at gathering of cine beauties



Gwyneth Paltrow didn't forget a friend going through a testing time as she headed for a glamorous – if rainy - night out on the town in London.



At the premiere of her latest movie Two Lovers, the Hollywood golden girl revealed she's been in constant contact with Madonna over her recently announced split with Guy Ritchie.



Chic in a column dress by Salvatore Ferragamo, Gwyneth told reporters: "She's a very dear friend. I support her in all the ways I can."



"I'm just here for her and on the other end of the phone. I speak to her a lot," added the wife of Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.



Her film about obsessive love was screened as part of the capital's BFI festival, which attracted a posse of leading ladies besides Gwyneth.



Local girl Thandie Newton was on show-stopping form in a buttercup yellow cocktail dress. As was Rachel Getting Married actress Anne Hathaway, who dazzled in a midnight blue and purple strapless creation.



The alabaster-skinned beauty won admiration for stopping to thank fans waiting to greet her in the pouring rain – rather than hurrying inside to stay dry.



"I've been rained on and almost tripped on the red carpet," admitted the American star cheerily, adding that she was thrilled to be in Britain despite the weather.