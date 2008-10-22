New mum Minnie, who gave birth just last month, was looking fab in a short black dress
Photo: © Getty Images
Mischa, pictured beside one of the prints in the exhibition, chose a short and striking white affair
Photo: © Getty Images
22 OCTOBER 2008
The Riches actress Minnie Driver has clearly wasted no time getting back into shape after welcoming her son Henry in September. Stepping out in Los Angeles for a special exhibition of photographs on Tuesday night, the new mum looked radiant in a short black dress that showed off her enviable post-pregnancy figure.
The London-born star wasn't the only famous face to have picked out a pretty number for the Vanity Fair Portraits event. London-born actress Mischa Barton arrived for the bash in an eye-catching layered, white-feathered affair, teamed with a silver clutch and heels.
Also opting for white was Joan Collins. The screen veteran, who was accompanied by her husband Percy Gibson, had picked a simple shift topped by a sequinned jacket for the event at the Los Angeles Museum of Art.
The exhibition, which includes 130 vintage prints and photographs dating from 1913 to 2008, features images of contemporary Hollywood stars such as Scarlett Johansson, Helen Mirren and Julia Roberts, alongside classic screen sirens from the past like Greta Garbo.