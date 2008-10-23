Italy-connected Colin presents new 'dad' role at London Film Festival



As a host of stars continue to arrive in the British capital to showcase their new films at the London Film Festival, English actor Colin Firth was presenting his latest flick, Genova in the West End.



The Mamma Mia! star, who was accompanied by his beautiful Italian wife, film producer Livia Giuggioli, was also joined on the red carpet by his 17-year-old co-star Willa Holland, who stars as one of his daughters in the movie.



In playing a Chicago-based English academic who moves his two daughters to Genoa to start a new life after the death of his wife, London-based Colin didn't have to step too far away from reality. The actor has two children of his own - sons Matteo and Luca - and also owns a place in Italy.



And making the transition from a drenched-shirt, Mr Darcy heart-throb to a more mature paternal role in his latest venture was clearly one the 48-year-old relishes. "I've reached the time of life where father roles are coming my way and they're a hell of a lot more interesting than young lovers," he admits.



Guests getting an early peek at Genova at the Leicester Square screening on Wednesady included Mayor of London Boris Johnson and his wife Marina Wheeler.