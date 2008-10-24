Hollywood stars bring glamour to American politics at 'W' screening



She portrays Condoleezza Rice in political drama W, but when Thandie Newton presented her new movie in London she couldn't have chosen an outfit further from the US Secretary of State's businesslike suits.



The 35-year-old mother of two was definitely more Tinseltown than White House as she attended a British Film Festival screening of the movie about President George W Bush's early years and first term in office. She drew admiring glances in a brief, figure-hugging Chanel dress covered in silver and black embroidered flowers.



Even more daring given the inclement conditions, was her co-star Elizabeth Banks. The American - Laura Bush in the Oliver Stone flick – dazzled in a backless, sequined gown with a plunging decolletage.



The film follows President Bush - who's played by Josh Brolin - from his years as a student at Yale to the most powerful office in the world and the decision to go to war in Iraq.



Director Oliver Stone describes his depiction of the US commander-in-chief as "fair". "It's a great story," he said. "This guy changed history. We underestimated him."