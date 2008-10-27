Soap actor-turned-movie star Nigel Harman was promoting his first big screen venture, Sixties-set bio-pic Telstar, at the British capital's cine fest. There's further good news for his fans, too, as he's also set to appear in Hotel Babylon next year
Three years after he sank his last pint in the Queen Vic, the career of former EastEnders actor Nigel Harman is going from strength to strength. The actor, who famously played Dirty Den's son Dennis, was at the London film festival to present his first big-screen outing Telstar.
Despite admitting to being publicity-shy - "I'm no red carpet junkie" - the charismatic TV star joined director Nick Moran and special guest Sam Neill for Sunday's premiere.
The film - which includes a cameo by Kevin Spacey - follows the rise and fall of tragic Sixties music mogul Joe Meek, who committed suicide in 1967.
Nigel, who says he likes stepping out of his comfort zone even though it "scares the bejesus out of me", portrays an up-and-coming singer seeking a break from the haunted producer.
The former soap star was not the only hunky presence at the film extravaganza over the weekend. Hollywood actor Benicio del Toro was in town to promote Che, Steven Soderbergh's bio-pic of the revolutionary leader.