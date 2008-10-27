Jennifer offers $100,000 for safe return of missing nephew



Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Hudson and her family have offered $100,000 for the safe return of her nephew, who's been missing since Friday. Seven-year-old Julian King disappeared from the family home in Illinois after the double murder of Jennifer's mother and brother.



News of the reward came on Sunday in a statement from the Dreamgirls actress' representative, who also thanked fans for the kind messages that have been flooding in via her MySpace page.



"Jennifer and her family appreciate the enormous amount of love, support and prayers they have received while she and her family try to cope with this tragedy and continue the search for Julian," said the document.



Detectives are working round the clock to find the little boy, who is pictured on Jennifer's MySpace profile with family members including his mum, Jennifer's sister Julia.



"If anyone has any information about his whereabouts please contact the authorities immediately," writes Jennifer on the site. "Once again thank you all for being there for us through this tough time."