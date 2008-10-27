'Good' weekend for Viggo as he unveils two film projects in Italy



With two films to introduce at this year's Rome Film Festival Viggo Mortensen was firmly in the spotlight. The Oscar nominee was first called on to unveil his new Western, Appaloosa, in which he appears with former A History Of Violence co-star Ed Harris.



Viggo says making the film - a tale of two friends hired to police a small town suffering under the rule of a rancher - was an extremely enjoyable experience. "Ed and I would joke about it sometimes when we’d be on our horses out in these beautiful landscapes, saying: 'Boy, this is amazing. We’re getting paid to do this thing we used to play at when we were little'," he reveals.



A day later the handsome New Yorker turned out for the premiere of Nazi Germany-set drama Good. Viggo chose the occasion to pledge his support for presidential hopeful Barack Obama, by holding a sign urging Europeans to support the Democratic Party leader.



Other stars in town to launch their new big screen offerings included American Beauty actress Meena Suvari and former Bond girl Caterina Murino. The glamorous duo star in The Garden Of Eden, which follows Meena's character on a trip across post-WWI Italy with her new husband.