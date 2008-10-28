Film

After learning of the double murder of her mother and brother at the weekend, the Secret Life Of Bees actress faced more anguish on Monday as the body of her nephew Julian was discovered in a vehicle parked on the West Side of Chicago
On hearing the tragic news about seven-year-old Julian, Jennifer and her family organised a church vigil

Further heartbreak for Jennifer as police identify body of her nephew

Jennifer Hudson's family faced further anguish following police confirmation that the body of a young boy discovered in a car parked on the West Side of Chicago was the Oscar-winner's missing nephew, Julian King.

"Today a family and community are grieving, but we want them to take comfort in knowing Chicago police and detectives will continue to work around the clock to make sure that justice is served," said police superintendent Jody Weis.

Officers had issued an alert for the missing seven-year-old after the actress' mother and brother were found dead at the family home in the Illinois city.

The youngster's mother Julia – Jennifer's sister – raised the alarm on Friday after discovering the double murder. A statement on the entertainer's website said: "Thank you all for your prayers and calls. The support has been overwhelming and we thank you for being there for us through this tough time."


