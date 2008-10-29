Penelope and Keira get smooching on set



Love was in the air for Hollywood beauties Penelope Cruz and Keira Knightley this week, although their off-screen beaus Javier Bardem and Rupert Friend were nowhere in sight. Instead the actresses were getting up close and personal with co-stars on the sets of their latest films.



In New York British star Keira, her character's white labrador at her feet, was locking lips for new flick Last Night with Beach actor Guillaume Canet, the French heart-throb, who's currently dating Marion Cotillard.



The film, which tells the story of a married couple who encounter surprising experiences while spending a night apart - the husband flirts with a colleague on a business trip while his wife bumps into a past love - also stars Australian actor Sam Worthington and Eva Mendes.



Back in a chilly UK, Spanish actress Penelope was getting also smoochy with her Nine co-star Daniel Day Lewis. The pair, who were shooting a scene from the screen musical in a Cambridgeshire railway station, star as a famous film director beseiged by women and his sexy mistress.



