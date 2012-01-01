The actress' face relects her concern as she listens to an elderly man in eastern Afghanistan's Nangarhar province
Clearly touched by his plight, she instinctively reaches out to clasp his hand in a comforting gesture
Angelina spent two days last week meeting refugees and listening to their stories of hardship and concerns about rebuilding their lives
Photo: © Getty Images / Marco Di Lauro
30 OCTOBER 2008
There was a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the reality of Angelina Jolie's role as a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador this week as a video clip was released documenting her first trip to Afghanistan in her official capacity.
In it the actress, eyes brimming and her face a picture of concern, struggles with her emotions as she meets returning refugees and sees with her own eyes the difficult circumstances in which they are living.
At one point she is shown talking to en elderly man, who weeps as he explains his story. Clearly moved by his plight, the actress and humanitarian instinctively reaches out to clasp his hand in a comforting gesture.
The scene unfolded as Angelina spent two days in the Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan where she witnessed the hardships being faced by families are struggling to rebuild their lives.
Describing the flood of returnees as "one of the largest population movements in recent history," in the narrative she explains: "They have suffered so much, yet the Afghan people are so gracious and open."