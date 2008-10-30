Guy's Sherlock is far from a pipe-smoking boffin. The director known for his gritty, urban crime capers has ordered Robert to play the role in a more "adventuresome" style as they shoot in Manchester
The movie's period feel seems to have inspired Guy, who was looking even more 'country gent' than usual in a tweed coat and flat cap
Guy Ritchie isn't letting his divorce from Madonna distract him from fulfilling a promise to fans of his gritty gangster movies. Before cameras started rolling on his Sherlock Holmes bio-pic the filmmaker predicted the flick would be a "very big, visceral production".
And this week the Snatch director and his actors, led by Robert Downey Jr, were living up to his word, filming high-octane shots in central Manchester.
The northern city had been transformed into Victorian London, complete with extras in bowler hats and cravats. His movie's period feel had clearly inspired Guy, who was looking even more "country gent" than usual in a topcoat, checked scarf and flat cap.
Rather than smoking a pipe and ruminating with his sidekick Watson – played by Jude Law – Robert was in full action mode jumping out of a window.
And further adventures are promised for the cerebral detective, as the American star will be showing off his swordplay and martials arts skills in upcoming scenes.