Dr Who star David reveals he's leaving Time Lord role at TV awards



One of the most popular actors to portray Doctor Who, David Tennant scooped the outstanding drama performance gong for the show at Wednesday night's National Television Awards. The time travel adventure also received most popular drama. Amid the good news there was a blow for fans of the Scottish star though when David revealed in his video-link acceptance speech that he is to quit the role in 2010.



Announcing he will be stepping down after the broadcast of four special episodes next year, the actor, who was unable to attend the ceremony due to commitments to his current theatre role in Hamlet, said: "I love this part, and I love this show so much that if I don’t move on now I never will, and you'll be wheeling me out of the Tardis in my bath chair."



There was more action for the audience, which included TV beauties Holly Willoughby, Dannii Minogue and Emma Rigby, as rival shows The X Factor and Strictly Come Dancing went head to head for the most popular talent show title, with the BBC ballroom show emerging victorious. Proud presenter Tess Daly held the award aloft as judges and crew joined her on the stage at the Albert Hall in celebration.



Simon Cowell did not go away empty handed, however. The music mogul was presented with a special recognition award on the night by Andrew Lloyd Webber. Also collecting gongs at the ceremony - where presenters included Paris Hilton and Nicollette Sheridan – were the cast of EastEnders, who scooped most popular drama series, and cheeky pair Ant and Dec - named best entertainment presenters.



Other winners on the night, which was hosted by Sir Trevor McDonald, were Paul O'Grady, who got most popular entertainment show, and ITV's Benidorm, which was named best comedy programme.