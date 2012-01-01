'Walk The Line' star Joaquin heads for new pastures



Joaquin Phoenix used the Los Angeles premiere of his film Two Lovers to dispel doubts over whether he meant his announcement about quitting movies. The Oscar nominee spelled his decision out on his fingers, showing photographers the word 'goodbye' painted across both hands on Saturday.



Speaking on American TV last week, the enigmatic actor said the romantic drama with Gwyneth Paltrow would be his last movie. He ended the interview when the stunned reporter suggested he might just be having a bit of fun with fans.



At the weekend's screening Joaquin said he was "moving on" to focus on music after learning to play the guitar for his Academy Award-nominated role as country legend Johnny Cash in Walk The Line.



"It's like greener pastures, you know what I mean?" added the actor. "I'll be doing the other thing and hopefully, I will emotionally impact you with that, as well."