Guy Ritchie calls in Britain's top children's lawyer



Film director Guy Ritchie has contracted the services of one of the country's best lawyers in his dispute with Madonna over where the couple's children should live.



Stephen Cobb QC specialises in international divorce cases, particularly those in which one of the partners wishes to live abroad.



Madonna and Guy, whose eight-year marriage ended last month, have two sons, eight-year-old Rocco and David, three, the Malawian boy the couple adopted together. Guy also filled the role of dad to Lourdes, the singer's 12-year-old daughter with her US-based former choreographer Carlos Leon.



Lourdes reportedly wants to return to New York after the couple's divorce. To relocate to the States with Rocco and David, though, Madonna will need Guy's permission or the go-ahead from an English court.



The RocknRolla director is reportedly keen for the boys to continue to live and be educated in England.



Madonna is being represented by Fiona Shackleton, the lawyer who acted for Prince Charles and Paul McCartney in their divorces.