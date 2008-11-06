Definitely, Maybe actor Ryan gives Michael - the man who inspired him to run the New York marathon in aid of Parkinson's research - a warm hug
6 NOVEMBER 2008
After completing the gruelling New York marathon at the weekend to help raise funds for research into Parkinson's Disease, there was an emotional reunion for Ryan Reynolds and the man who inspired him to put on his running shoes in the first place. The Canadian heart-throb shared a warm hug on stage with Michael J Fox at a benefit in the Big Apple.
The moment unfolded during a night of music and entertainment at the Back To The Future star's annual fundraiser, which supports the fight against the disease. Watching from the audience was Ryan's Vicky Christina Barcelona star wife Scarlett Johansson, along with myriad other stars, including actress Julianne Moore.
Giving speeches on the night were US funnyman Ben Stiller and director Martin Scorsese, while entertainment was provided by a surprise jamming session between host Michael and The Who musicians Pete Townsend and Roger Daltrey.