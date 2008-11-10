Snap happy Dustin adds to personal album with Emma shots



After 40 years in the business Dustin is an old hand when it comes to premieres, and has found a novel way to keep things fresh. The 71-year-old takes along his camera and gets some snapshots for his own album.



And he made sure he got some classic shots at the American Film Festival screening of Last Chance Harvey, his new film with Emma Thompson, snapping away enthusiastically at his statuesque co-star, who was picture perfect in a striking kimono-style gown.



In the film Dustin portrays a jingle writer who suffers a mid-life crisis after his daughter, played by rising Canadian talent Liane Balaban, opts to have her step-father, rather than her real father, give her away at her wedding. Having missed his flight back from the ceremony dad gets fired, and ends up having a life-transforming encounter with Emma's character.



Other famous guests at the screening, which brought the American Film Festival to a close, included Jeff Goldblum, who is to replace Sex And The City actor Chris Noth in Law & Order: Criminal Intent.



