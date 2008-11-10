The Factory Girl star has confirmed to a US publication that her romance with Balthazar Getty has come to an end. Over the weekend she was having fun with Olivier Martinez at a domino party in London
Photo: © Rex
Sienna and her photogenic companion were the centre of attention at the charity evening
Photo: © Rex
10 NOVEMBER 2008
Amid reports her transatlantic relationship with Balthazar Getty is over, Sienna Miller hit the London social scene at the weekend. Brothers And Sisters star Balthazar was nowhere to be seen when the Factory Girl actress attended a charity domino event for Charlize Theron's Africa Outreach project.
Bubbly Sienna apparently told a US magazine: "I'm single at the moment, and I'm completely happy with that."
"It's nice not to have a relationship that the press constantly want to scrutinise and discuss. I'm cool with being on my own," added the London girl, who dated Balthazar, a father of four, following his separation from wife Rosetta.
Whether the British beauty will get her wish to remain under the radar remains to be seen, given that she's often surrounded by attractive male company.
At the domino party 26-year-old Sienna hung out with Olivier Martinez, the French actor who dated Kylie Minogue for four years. Her next stop was the Automat American diner in Knightsbridge, where another Hollywood hunk Josh Harnett had stopped by for a drink.