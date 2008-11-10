Catherine, who won an Oscar for her musical performance in Chicago, took to the stage along with other famous faces to celebrate a selection of musicals and films
Co-hosts Hugh and Catherine are due to share the screen in a Twenties-set reworking of the legendary Cleopatro/Marc Anthony love story
Soon to share the screen in musical movie Cleo, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Australian actor Hugh Jackman had the perfect opportunity to flex their vocal and dance talents ahead of time at the weekend.
On Saturday Catherine co-hosted an evening in aid of the Motion Picture & Television Fund with Hugh. And the Swansea-born beauty showed she's lost none of the pizzazz which earned her a 2002 Oscar for Chicago as she took to the stage to perform a little 'flapper' magic of her own.
Her new movie is a Twenties-era reworking of the legendary love triangle formed by Cleopatra, Julius Caesar and Marc Anthony. Before that she'll be seen in the romantic comedy The Rebound, in which she plays a New York-based single mum who captivates her much younger neighbour.