Hugh Jackman leads MOMA tribute to director Baz Luhrmann



Moulin Rouge director Baz Luhrmann was basking in the admiration of some high profile screen colleagues on Monday - including Hugh Jackman and British beauty Rachel Weisz - when he became the first film-maker to be inducted into the New York Museum of Modern Art.



Aussie star Hugh, who worked with Baz on Outback epic Australia, hosted the fundraiser, at which Elton John performed.



And he shared with the audience, which featured Maggie Gyllenhaal, her partner Peter Sarsgaard, Agyness Deyn and Jessica Biel, his recent experience. "He's unbelievable. He's an artist - there's not a day I left the set when I didn't have hairs on the back of my neck raised or goosebumps on my arm," he revealed. "He seeks that magic... and got it. As an experience (Australia's) definitely the greatest experience I've had."



There was strong emotion from the man of the moment, too. "I am from a small country town with 11 houses. And to be the first filmmaker to be inducted into the Museum of Modern Art, to have the films inducted into the catalogue in this way, it's an honour beyond my imagination," said the director, adding: "Words can't describe how truly honoured I am by this."



His latest film, which also stars Nicole Kidman, goes on release in the UK and US on November 26.