The former Friends star describes comments made by Angelina in a 2006 interview as "uncool". In it the Lara Croft star revealed she has fallen for Brad while he was still married. "I felt those details were a little inappropriate to discuss," admits Jennifer
After he and Jennifer parted in 2005, Brad was often seen with Angelina. The couple – who now have six children together - did not confirm their relationship until January 2006, however, when they announced she was expecting a baby
For years Jennifer Aniston has steered clear of talking about her ex-husband Brad Pitt's relationship with Angelina Jolie. This month, she has broken her silence, however. In an interview with a US mag the Friends star has described Angelina's behaviour in revealing details about the romance as "inappropriate".
Speaking to American Vogue, Jennifer was referring to an interview with Angelina which the magazine ran in 2006. In it she spoke about her experiences during the making of Mr & Mrs Smith, at which point Jennifer and Brad were still married.
"There was stuff printed there that was definitely from a time I was unaware it was happening," said the 39-year-old. "I felt those details were a little inappropriate to discuss. That stuff about how she couldn't wait to get to work every day? That was really uncool."
Jennifer and her former husband ended their five-year marriage in 2005. The actress insists they remain on good terms, though. "We have exchanged a few very kind hellos and wishing you wells and sending you love and congratulations on your babies," she said. "I have nothing but absolute admiration for him, and I'm proud of him. I think he's really done some amazing things!"