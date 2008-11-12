The Canadian actor, pictured in a still from the 24 pilot, says he was struck by the discrepancies between life in the US and that lived by the parents and children he encountered while filming in South Africa

Photo: © www.fox.com

"You would have these children who would exhibit this unbelievable joy and friendliness, and yet they're living in this abject poverty," explained the actor. "That kind of shatters your sense of perspective about everything that we have (in the US)"

