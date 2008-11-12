The Canadian actor, pictured in a still from the 24 pilot, says he was struck by the discrepancies between life in the US and that lived by the parents and children he encountered while filming in South Africa
14 NOVEMBER 2008
To film the much anticipated new 24 pilot Kiefer Sutherland spent seven weeks in South Africa where the explosive action is set. This week he spoke about the impact the country and its people had on him.
Attending the launch of the 24: Redemption – Captured In Africa photography exhibition, which includes dramatic stills from the programme alongside candid shots of the cast and crew on location - several of which were taken by him - the hunky Canadian said: "You would have these children who would exhibit this unbelievable joy and friendliness, and yet they're living in this abject poverty."
"That kind of shatters your sense of perspective about everything that we have here," added the 41-year-old of his experience of filming the two-hour special, which serves as a bridge between series six and seven.
The pilot premieres in the US on November 23, and in the UK the following day.