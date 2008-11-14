Robin was her husband's chief supporter at the premiere of the bio-pic Milk, in which he plays courageous gay Seventies activist Harvey Milk
Also on hand were Sean's co-stars James Franco and Josh Brolin
Eleven months after telling the world they were divorcing, Sean Penn and Robin Wright Penn appear to have put plans to split on hold. The Hollywood maverick, who was formerly married to Madonna, and his wife were looking more united than ever as they attended the LA premiere of Milk.
Their marital problems looked a thing of the past as, hand-in-hand, Sean led his wife of 17 years onto the red carpet.
Milk focuses on the life and times of the US' first openly gay elected official, Harvey Milk, a San Francisco activist in the Seventies who was known for his charisma and courage.
Among the friends the leading man had invited to the screening was Vanessa Redgrave, who he directed in 2001 film The Pledge, and Winona Ryder, a pal of his late brother Chris.