The Oscar winner took her 13-year-old daughter from her marriage to Alec Baldwin, Ireland, to the premiere of Twilight
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos for gallery
London-born Harry Potter actor Robert Pattinson and US actress Kristen Stewart – who play the star-crossed lovers in the film – were also present
Photo: © Getty Images
18 NOVEMBER 2008
It's been dubbed a supernatural Romeo And Juliet for the 21st century, and this week big-screen vampire romance Twilight launched in Hollywood. Among the stars attending the premiere was Kim Basinger, who joined the film's young cast accompanied by her daughter Ireland.
Based on the book series of the same name, the movie follows the star-crossed love story between kind-hearted high-school girl Bella Swan and Edward Cullen, a mysterious and handsome vampire. The actors who portray them, Harry Potter star Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, were both present at the special screening, alongside their Canadian co-star Rachelle Lefevre.
Montreal-born Rachelle, who has appeared in CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and Boston Legal this year, has said she used an unusual method to prepare for her role as a vampire – watching videos of lions on the internet.
"I wanted to figure out a way to separate myself from normal human movements," explains the 29-year-old. "I wanted to be graceful… I didn't want to feel like a fool doing all these vampire movements."