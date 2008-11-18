Nicole presents homage to homeland as Angelina visits UK



While the centre of Sydney came to a standstill for the premiere of Nicole Kidman/Hugh Jackman epic love story Australia, residents in the remote Outback town of Kununurra were also among the first to see the film. They attended one of four simultaneous screenings Down Under, watching in a dusty outdoor cinema.



The actress positively glowed with excitement as she presented the movie, which was conceived as a Gone With The Wind-style homage to their country by the lead actors and director Baz Luhrmann.



"You rarely get to make a film that you've dreamed of doing since you were little, which is to be part of Australian cinema," said the Oscar-winner, who was showing off a curvaceous new post-baby figure in a sparkling mini-dress.



Not surprisingly given the presence of her husband Keith Urban, Nicole was coy when it came to discussing the love scenes. "Obviously we're in character when we kiss, but it was good to go to work," she laughed.



Her character, a prim British aristocrat, drives 2,000 cattle across the Northern Territory and then falls in love with the cattle drover she hires to look after them, played by Hugh.



As Australians celebrated the cinematic event of the year, in the northern hemisphere Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were attending a more low-key screening of her movie The Changeling in London.



The Hollywood supermum hinted once again she'll gradually cut back on acting work. "I have a big family and a lot of responsibility at home, and I have the good fortune financially not to have to work all the time. Maybe eventually I'll stop," she said.